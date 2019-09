The plane on the wall is a gift from Reign's brother Mason, who had it in his room first. The fuzzy rug is also from Mason's bedroom. Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the family's interior decorator, picked it out. During Christmas, it was bunched up around Reign's tree (yup, he got his own ) for a snowy effect. But the part even our adults selves envy is all the light. You can also block it out if you need to, though, Kourtney explained. "The curtains are lined with special blackout fabric so the room is dark for nap time." You'd think all the Disick kids would be clamoring to play in here, but their daughter Penelope has an equally sweet deal of her own. She's got a bed 10 times the size of what any four-year-old needs and a wardrobe just for her dolls. We can only hope to one day have an apartment as spacious and beautiful as a Disick kid's room.