It's good to be a Kardashian kid. Kourtney Kardashian shared some photos of her 4-year-old daughter Penelope's bedroom on her website today. And her interior design aficionado made the place look perfect — with cute, yet chic elements and plenty of her favorite color. "When we moved into the new house Penelope was ready for a big girl room, but she definitely still wanted a space that was both playful and pink!" wrote the mom of three. "We kept a lot of accents from her previous room, but went for a more sleek and modern feel. I even passed down the 'Love Me' neon light that was previously in my bedroom." Kardashian highlighted her daughters "custom blush-colored velvet upholstered bed frame and headboard." She explained why velvet is both pretty and practical. "The soft fabric really warms up the room and is great for kids so they don't bump into a wood frame." There's also the vintage lucite clothing rack for Penelope's doll clothes, which came from her great-grandmother MJ's kids clothing store. Check out the adorable room for yourself below. We can just picture Pen and her BFF North jumping on the bed together!
