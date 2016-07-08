The Kardashians Send Love To Birthday Girl Penelope Disick

Fun fact: Penelope Disick shares a birthday with Beck, Kevin Bacon, and Anjelica Huston. She's the only one, though, likely to get birthday greetings from all the major Kardashians, though.
Kourtney Kardashian kicked off the social media love for her daughter, who turns 4 years old today. According to her Snapchat, the family has been enjoying some beach time.
"Happy birthday to my little mermaid!" the reality star wrote on Instagram. "Seeing the magic in the world through your eyes makes me so happy."
Kourtney Kardashian kicked off the social media love for her daughter, who turns 4 years old today. According to her Snapchat, the family has been enjoying some beach time.
"Happy birthday to my little mermaid!" the reality star wrote on Instagram. "Seeing the magic in the world through your eyes makes me so happy."
Grandma Kris Jenner also chimed in with a cute tutu pic.
"Happy birthday to our little princess, my sweet angel girl Penelope!" Jenner gushed. "You bring so much joy to our lives and I love you more than words could ever say!"
Aw. Can we get another mermaid birthday party?
Advertisement