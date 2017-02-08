Amazon's Dash buttons don't really seem to serve much purpose outside of an office environment or communal living space. Literally, what is the point of ordering paper towels with a single touch? Can you not reach a computer? Are you trapped under something heavy? We don't know, and we don't care to find out. Designer Nathan Pryor has discovered the first truly good use of the Dash button (outside of pouring goods into our endless need to be acquiring and consuming). His button, he explains in a Medium post, will send $5 to the ACLU every time you click it. "It was my friend Katherine who made the comment 'I wish there was an ACLU Dash button I could push to donate any time I read about the latest offense from Trump,'" he writes. "Her language was sliiiiightly more colorful than that, but it got me thinking: why reserve that instant gratification for physical goods? Why not push a button and do some real good?" It's pretty simple. You can watch it in action, if you don't know how buttons work. It seems like a fun physical way to express your displeasure if you're on the couch and the nearest protest is just too far at the moment.
If you'd like you own, you can download the script he used here and a customizable button here. He makes no bones: Any alterations to the code will stop it from working right. So don't fiddle with it unless you know what you're doing.
