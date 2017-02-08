Natalie Portman’s Maternity LBD Is Under $75

It's not surprising to see a celebrity step out in an LBD. It's a go-to for a reason. But it is surprising when that celebrity LBD is something you can actually afford. For the Oscar Nominees’ Luncheon, Natalie Portman didn't opt for her usual Dior gown. Instead, she stepped out wearing a $65 dress from Topshop Maternity. Since she debuted that baby bump back in September, Portman's been tackling maternity red carpet dressing like a pro, because she is. This isn't the first time she's hit the awards circuit while pregnant. "We love Topshop Maternity!" Kate Young, Portman's stylist, told Vogue. "It’s cute! This was flattering and comfortable." But it's not simply a matter of throwing a dress on off the rack. Young insists that even though the dress came from an affordable line, it was important for her to do a fitting with Portman beforehand to make sure that everything looked polished and perfect. Just because something isn't couture doesn't mean it doesn't get the couture treatment in the hands of celebrity stylist.
Vogue notes that the dress' flutter sleeves balance that growing bump while the coordinating belt accentuated Portman's belly without constricting it. And because she's a Dior spokesperson, the shoes were from the storied French house. Portman didn't opt for a sky-high heel, though. Instead, her Dior slingbacks were completely flat. Young adds that Portman's made appearances in Topshop Maternity before. She wore the British label during her previous pregnancy, too. Unfortunately, Portman's Topshop Maternity dress isn't available anymore, but the brand has plenty on offer that are worthy of red carpets and real-life alike.
Vogue notes that the dress' flutter sleeves balance that growing bump while the coordinating belt accentuated Portman's belly without constricting it. And because she's a Dior spokesperson, the shoes were from the storied French house. Portman didn't opt for a sky-high heel, though. Instead, her Dior slingbacks were completely flat. Young adds that Portman's made appearances in Topshop Maternity before. She wore the British label during her previous pregnancy, too. Unfortunately, Portman's Topshop Maternity dress isn't available anymore, but the brand has plenty on offer that are worthy of red carpets and real-life alike.
Advertisement