This Hair Putty Is Way Cute — & Even Better Than Texture Spray

Hair pomade gets a bad rap — mostly because people don't quite understand its purpose. Is it meant to add texture? Hold? Shine? How are you supposed to use it? Instead of figuring it all out, you've probably just reached for another product altogether. But we think we found your answer: Fatboy Perfect Putty, the easiest pomade that absolutely anyone can use. While the name "Fatboy" isn't necessarily the nicest of titles, the concept comes from Tyson Kennedy, founder of the Cutler salon in Brooklyn — basically the cool guy of the NYC hair scene. He wanted to create a texture putty because too many products out there lacked it in pomade form. Most are too gritty or thick to rub through your ends, or too sticky that you end up looking like a Betty Spaghetti doll. But the Perfect Putty formula is soft enough to spread through hair (just make sure you warm it up first on your hands before applying) — and it delivers just the kind of grit and hold you'd find from some of the best texturizing sprays. Even better, it works for fine and straight types, like mine — without weighing it down. Check out the video below to see how Kennedy uses the pomade to create that cool, off-duty model look.
Advertisement