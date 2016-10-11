The Hair Products Pros ALWAYS Have In Their Kits

Behind every great head of hair, there's a great hairstylist. Behind every great hairstylist? A suitcase full of extensions, hot tools, and hero products. You didn't really think Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian just woke up with the kind of hair that sends people running to the salon with their photos, did you? Stars need dry shampoo, too.
We sure as hell want to know what Chrissy Teigen uses in her braids and how Ashley Graham gets her waves so glossy. So we did what any beauty devotee would — we asked. Ahead, five hairstylists (and a few of our editors) share their number-one, desert-island styling products.
We sure as hell want to know what Chrissy Teigen uses in her braids and how Ashley Graham gets her waves so glossy. So we did what any beauty devotee would — we asked. Ahead, five hairstylists (and a few of our editors) share their number-one, desert-island styling products.