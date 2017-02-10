When Universal Standard launched in 2015, it was a refreshing new addition to the plus fashion landscape. The brand filled a void for minimalist, clean-lined designs. (Frankly, we're not sure why it took so long for a sleek, Theory-esque label to emerge on the scene.)
This week, Universal Standard launched a trifecta of pieces that were designed in tandem with women in its target demographic, with the aim of identifying and creating the items that are tricky (if not impossible) to find on the plus size market. The Tria capsule collection is comprised of three pieces that were designed by plus-size models, Candice Huffine, Katy Syme, and Georgia Pratt. (Each piece is named after the model who helped design it.)
"We love these three women from a personal perspective; they are smart and fun, cool and affable, but they also have amazing personal style," Alexandra Waldman, the brand's co-founder and CCO, told Refinery29. "We thought that if we asked these three women what they always wished they had in their closet, but could never find, we knew that whatever they came up with would be something all of us would want in our closet."
Prices range from $90 to $160, and are all available in sizes XS to XL, which, in Universal Standard's orbit, equates to sizes 10 to 28. Ahead, Huffine, Syme, and Pratt weigh in on the most glaring gaps in the market, the design process, and how they hope plus landscape continues to evolve.