These Heart Shaped Bagels Are Your Valentine’s Day Must-Have

Valentine's Day can be a minefield. It may be second only to New Year's Eve as the holiday with the highest level of shattered expectations. We're sure that everyone in the Western hemisphere has spent at least one Valentine's Day pushing melting ice around a highball glass, wondering if this is really it. The Bagel Nook, of Freehold, New Jersey, is taking radical steps to ensure that this Valentine's Day goes smoothly. That's because they're debuting a heart-shaped bagel just in time for the holiday. That's the same store that brought you the Flamin' Hot Cheetos bagel. Oh, and the Oreos bagel. These folks know their way around a bagel, is what we're trying to say. Oh, and they're shipping nationwide. So the bagel portion of your Valentine's Day will go smoothly. That's the most important portion of Valentine's Day, if you think about it.
