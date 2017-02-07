Lady Gaga’s Houston Super Bowl House Is INSANE

Lady Gaga's living arrangements are just like her performances: larger than life. When she's not in the six-bedroom Hollywood Hills mansion that used to be Frank Zappa's, she's renting out the most extravagant housing she can get her hands on. While in Houston for the Super Bowl, she lived in a $ 7,495,000 mansion in the upscale Memorial district, About reports. An iron wall protects the massive five-bedroom Mediterranean home. Photos in its Har.com listing show chandeliers hanging above gold couches and curtains. One room houses a table below an elaborate church-like dome ceiling. In another, an antique marble sink sits in front of Italian majolica tiles and above a limestone floor. When Gaga wasn't lounging by the pool, working out in the exercise room, or sitting in front of one of the two huge fireplaces, she was driving around in a black Lamborghini. But you know what? After pulling off the most physically demanding concert in Gaga history, she deserved it.
Advertisement