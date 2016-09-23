Lady Gaga Just Bought This Famed Musician's Hollywood Hills Home

Lady Gaga is known for her unique, eccentric, and sometimes downright insane sense of style. So it makes total sense that she would purchase a mansion that formally belonged to a fellow oddball artist. Frank Zappa, a Grammy-winning musician and world-renowned guitarist, lived with his family in the Hollywood Hills abode until his death in 1993. The family's home, which according to Variety, Zappa purchased in the mid-70s for $75,000, has a quirky, yet beautiful design. This past June, Zappa's children put the house on the market for $5.5 million.
Recently, Gaga swooped in to purchase the "quasi-Tudor-style" home, which sits on over half an acre of property, Variety reports. At 6,700 square feet, the main house has more to offer than just its six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There are also unique features like the mural of a dragon in the dining room — and we'd bet the large in-home recording studio was a selling point for the Golden Globe winner.
Outside, there's a greenhouse, swimming pool, and rooftop tennis courts — enough luxury that would make anyone never want to leave. The home even has an apartment for the staff, perfect for the entertainer who rolls deep. Take a virtual tour of Lady Gaga's new one-of-a-kind home, below.
