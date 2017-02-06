It’s the job of fan sites to gas up the object of their affection. Kanye West’s legion took advantage of Super Bowl 51 to show off their admiration for the rapper. Several Kanye fan accounts tweeted that the “Famous” rapper should headline next year’s event. Translation: "Lady Gaga, I'mma let you finish, but Kanye would be one of the greatest Super Bowl performers of all time." They created the hashtag #KanyeForSuperbowl52 to make their case. And one of West’s high-profile fans is already supporting this campaign: his wife, Kim Kardashian. As a fellow Chicagoan, I’m unofficially but contractually obligated to support Kanye West. But even I’m not getting behind this. At this point, there are only two things I want to see Kanye West do: 1. Have a seat. 2. Relax.
The Saint Pablo Tour was controversial, sure. But it certainly wasn’t dynamic enough to get me energized during halftime. I also can’t stomach another Kanye rant, not even the prospect of one a year from now. It’s just too soon. I feel like the mother of a troubled teen who is trying to turn his life around. I see that he’s doing better, and I’m glad that the future feels so wide open for Kanye. But ultimately, I’m still afraid to let him out of the house too soon. Make an album that you don’t have tweak 700 times at the last minute. Support Kim as she moves on from her robbery. Join the Obamas on their vacation. Give Rob and Chyna some relationship advice. Let the blond grow out of your hair. Do whatever you want, Kanye, as long as it keeps you off of TMZ. I'm tired. I love you, but I don't trust you just yet. So as for Super Bowl 52, my final answer is no, honey. Maybe in 2019.
Advertisement