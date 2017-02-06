The Saint Pablo Tour was controversial, sure. But it certainly wasn’t dynamic enough to get me energized during halftime. I also can’t stomach another Kanye rant, not even the prospect of one a year from now. It’s just too soon. I feel like the mother of a troubled teen who is trying to turn his life around. I see that he’s doing better, and I’m glad that the future feels so wide open for Kanye. But ultimately, I’m still afraid to let him out of the house too soon. Make an album that you don’t have tweak 700 times at the last minute. Support Kim as she moves on from her robbery. Join the Obamas on their vacation. Give Rob and Chyna some relationship advice. Let the blond grow out of your hair. Do whatever you want, Kanye, as long as it keeps you off of TMZ. I'm tired. I love you, but I don't trust you just yet. So as for Super Bowl 52, my final answer is no, honey. Maybe in 2019.