We've said it before, but it bears repeating: Commenting on someone else's weight shouldn't be considered a compliment. And Lena Dunham just gave us another reason why. In a SiriusXM Radio interview on Monday, Dunham attributed her recent weight loss to Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election. "Donald Trump became president, and I stopped being able to eat food," Dunham told SiriusXM's Howard Stern. "Everyone's been asking like, 'What have you been doing?' And I'm like, 'Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.'" Election-related stress is very real, as is disordered eating. So while you might think your words are well-meaning, the reason behind someone's weight loss might not be a happy one. Unless a friend brings up their weight on their own, it's a good topic to avoid in conversation. If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text "NEDA" to 741741.
