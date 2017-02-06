There’s A Huge Problem With Audi’s Feminist Super Bowl Ad

In its Super Bowl ad last night, Audi presented us with the radical notion that women are equal to men. The star of its commercial is a young girl who wins a soapbox derby racing against a bunch of boys. Her father, the narrator, struggles with what to tell her about her self-worth while observing the race.



“What do I tell my daughter? Do I tell her that her grandpa’s worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?”



At the end, the screen reads: "Audi of America is committed to equal pay for equal work. Progress is for everyone." Here, in case you haven't seen it yet: