There’s A Huge Problem With Audi’s Feminist Super Bowl Ad

Indeed, Audi's executive board is whiter and more male than Donald Trump's cabinet . The Audi U.S.A. executive team boasts just two women out of 14 men; one is a woman of color. Miranda Harper, Audi of America's director of communications, brand, and lifestyle, told Refinery29 that the company is looking to improve representation by training female and minority employees for future leadership. For starters, Volkswagen of America's (Audi's parent company) graduate analyst program, which serves as a "pipeline for future talent," has a minimum requirement of 50% women. The company also has an executive mentoring program geared toward women and minorities. Women comprise 22% of Audi U.S.A.'s workforce, which is slightly below the industry average of 27%. Audi U.S.A. signed the White House equal pay pledge in December. "We are confident in our processes for evaluating pay equality and can confirm pay equality between men and women," Harper says. "Additionally, we pledge to put aggressive hiring and development strategies in place to increase the number of women in our workforce, at all levels." While we appreciate the feminist ad and the commitment to equal pay, we'd like to see equality on all fronts — which means more women and people of color among board appointees and in those ceiling-shattering top positions.