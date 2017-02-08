10 Female Activists To Follow On Twitter Now

If you were at the Women's March in Washington last month, you may be familiar with some of the well-known activists who were there to speak about the issues near and dear to them. Now that the march is over, many people are thinking about how to keep these conversations going.
Sure, for news about what's happening in Washington, you can follow any number of journalists and political insiders. But if you want views more tailored to specific civil rights issues, there are a host of extraordinary women leading the charge, and they're worth listening to. Whether or not you agree with their positions, these are some of the strongest female voices out there right now — both on- and offline.
Their causes are many. Ahead, you'll find a transgender activist, an ACLU legal director, an undocumented immigrant advocating for education for all, and seven others fighting for basic civil rights. In this era of activism — and hashtivism — these women stand out. See what they're saying and decide how you'll add your voice.