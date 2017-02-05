Issue Your Own Executive Orders With This “Illegal” GIF-Maker

After President Trump made it illegal to enter the U.S. from seven Muslim countries, people are having fun imagining what he could prohibit next. Ivan Seidel, Bruno Lemos, and João Pedro's site IsNowIllegal.com helps you create GIFs of Trump presenting orders forbidding whatever you want, New York Magazine reports. You just type in what you want the document to say, click "illegalize," and get a shareable image of a triumphant Trump declaring it forbidden. Whatever you choose to ban shows up in big letters with his signature underneath. The tool's Github page calls it "a NERD protest against Trump's Immigration ban."
Me and a friend created this tool to make things illegal, check it out! Available on GitHub. https://t.co/fhJ55CSazP #IsNowIllegal pic.twitter.com/IKDxpuGr70— Bruno Lemos @ ?? (@brunolemos) February 2, 2017
Twitter users are sharing their GIFs, and some are way too real.
The truth is now illegal #IsNowIllegal ? pic.twitter.com/tro0SheqVb— Reseda Vanowen (@ResedaVanowen) February 3, 2017
"What's going to be illegal?"https://t.co/KeNh1fd2LE#Trump #fact #IsNowIllegal— Olivier Pirson (@OPirson) February 3, 2017
"Facts is now illegal!"https://t.co/jHkFaV8eqZ pic.twitter.com/DcocMt2VNs
Others don't sound like such a bad idea at all.
Finally the nightmare is over, thank you @realDonaldTrump #IsNowIllegal #internetexplorer pic.twitter.com/tbY6b4dbcS— Francesco Michelini (@kekkoffanddie) February 3, 2017
If you're looking for another way to find comic relief in Trump's executive orders, the Twitter account Trump Draws shows cartoons that look like they were doodled by children on the documents. There's also a more sophisticated executive order generator on Github that'll let you issue statements like this.
This is genius - create your own Trump Executive Orders:https://t.co/YxdlyZpS2l pic.twitter.com/wpk7YZnTCT— Tom Hulme (@thulme) February 3, 2017
