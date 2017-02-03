Don't get us wrong, we love our trendy workout leggings as much as either of the Hadid sisters. But as much as we're fans of the influx of fashion-forward activewear lines, we could occasionally do without their "fashion-forward" price tags. Luckily, Grana has granted us just that with its new, all-under-$45 activewear line, Grana Move.
Grana, a clothing line based out of Hong Kong, focuses on bringing its customers affordable basics — most under the $100 mark — in premium fabrics (you can actually choose to shop by fabric on its site). Now, with the Grana Move collection, the brand is introducing the same idea that high quality gear should be accessible.
"With the new collection, we curated a collection of activewear pieces that can be styled with existing basics in any wardrobe...comfort is key," Luke Grana, the company's founder and CEO, tells Refinery29. "The macro trend in fashion is all about blending sportswear, apparel, outerwear, night-to-day styling; going cross boundaries and territories."
The offering, which launches Friday, boasts eight different styles for women ranging from crossback sports bras to full-length leggings. True to the rest of the brand, the color and style choices are solid, simple, and completely versatile.
Whether you're on the hunt for a new crop top to wear on the daily, or are a workout junkie who's in need of a stockpile of fitness clothing without emptying out your bank account, Grana's new line is definitely worth a bookmark. Ahead, shop the selection in full.