You Won’t Believe What Goes Into Creating Rebel Wilson’s Ponytail for Pitch Perfect 3

It all starts with a large chunk of extensions, then the process goes a little something like this: First, she teases one section of Wilson's real hair at the crown of the head to create a base for the extensions. She then clips in the faux length at the start of where the ponytail will go, then brushes the surrounding hair upward and gathers it into a pony. (It's at this stage when Wilson exclaimed, "It's heavy!" — so you know there's a lot of weight to these extensions.) After it's secure, she curls the ponytail ends. Marks then takes a one-inch section at the back of the head, twists it, and wraps it around the elastic. A few spritzes of hairspray — and apparently one hour — later, and Wilson's ready to take the stage. How's that for a cinematic adventure?