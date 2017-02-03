People Believed That Donald Trump Nominated Rob Kardashian For Supreme Court Justice

Normally when Jimmy Kimmel dupes people into believing something incredibly far-fetched, we laugh and groan and marvel at their ignorance. But now we have a POTUS who books meetings with Kanye West, devotes his Black History Month speech to Omarosa, and continues to brag about his Apprentice ratings. The most implausible things seem totally plausible. Sure enough, last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and its "Lie Witness News" segment tricked people into thinking that Donald Trump had nominated Rob Kardashian to be a Supreme Court justice. More alarmingly, some folks interviewed even defended the (fake) decision, saying that Kardashian would "keep the people’s interest at heart.” Who are these people, and do they all work at E!, or what? And of course, a Kardashian-influenced Court would help build bridges with China. Guys, this dude can barely bridge relationships with Blac Chyna. While we weep for our country, Kardashian found great amusement in the prank, tweeting his favorite clips.
We'd laugh, too, but deep down we're afraid that Rob K. will be named ambassador to Armenia by day's end.
