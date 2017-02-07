Adele, John Legend, and Mariah Carey have more in common than just powerhouse vocals. Each of these now-superstars have been recipients of the Grammy award for Best New Artist.
So, while the award may not be necessary for stardom, it's definitely a good indicator that a performer isn't merely a flash in the pan.
The Best New Artist nominees aren't necessarily a collection of bright and shiny newcomers. While some stars have nabbed a nomination after releasing their freshman album, others only earned a nod after hitting their stride. The "Best New Artist" may not always be "new" to fans, but it's one way for the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to celebrate musicians with a promising future.
Any artist of any style can score a nomination — it's merely a coincidence that, for the past two years, the prize has been handed out to R&B artists. Last year, Meghan Trainor took home the honor, while in 2015 the award went to Sam Smith.
This year the nominees are all across the board. From rap to EDM, there's likely an artist on this list repping your favorite style. Click through to find out who's nominated for the 2017 award — and who could be on the musical landscape for a very long time.