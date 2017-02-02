Nick Viall Flips Over Table & Sobs In New Bachelor Promo

It looks like the juiciest part of The Bachelor's current season is finally here. In a new promo for the show, Nick Viall questions whether he's actually going to end up with anyone at all. The Bachelor says he might be "trying too hard to make it work," providing an apt description for the TV franchise he stars on. "My biggest fear right is now is that the same thing is going to happen," Viall says in the video. His statement appears to be a reference to his failed attempts to find love on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette, ET notes. Viall isn't the only one doubting his future, either. The teaser also features some of the Bachelor contestants suggesting he won't end up with anyone. Most dramatically of all, though, Viall flips a table over in the teaser. It looks pretty fake — his hand movements have all the finality of someone moving a playing piece in a board game — but he has feelings, okay? Check out the clip below.
