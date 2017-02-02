This Beauty Collab Is Making A Powerful Statement About Immigration

Ever since the Trump administration announced its highly controversial travel ban, there's been a dark cloud over the country. It's only natural, then, to look for something — anything! — to pull you out from this colossal political funk. And sometimes, the best source of sanctuary comes where you least expect it...like the bright and cheery nail polish collection from JinSoon.
It's not just about the vivid shade range. (Though each of the four colors — a sky blue, fuchsia, orange, and gray — are statement-making in itself, especially since they were created in collaboration with graffiti artist Chris Riggs.) But it's the messaging and meaning behind the partnership that defines everything we all need right now. For starters, the names of the shades are Love, Hope, Peace, and Grace. "I believe [these themes] are the most important things in life," says Riggs. Jin Soon Choi, founder of the brand and longtime manicurist, adds that the words serve as especially important reminders in today's climate. "[We're going through] a really hard time," she says. "Why not spread positive words through art and color? It was perfect timing with this spring collection — bright colors lift your energy." And while she admits the line was already planned before the ban went through, it did strike a personal chord for Choi, especially given her Korean roots. "It's perfectly timed for everything going on," says Riggs. "[Choi] is an immigrant who immigrated here to start her business, and the polishes are all created in America. Why not allow others live that American dream?" Each of the polishes are available for $18 a piece, and are hitting the JinSoon website later this month. (They are available for pre-order on the Barneys site right now.) We think they'll make the perfect accompaniment to your spray-painted sign at the next march.
Advertisement