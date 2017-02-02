Kim Kardashian is using her celebrity platform for good. Early Thursday morning, the reality star tweeted out the links to two GoFundMe pages, whose owners appear to be strangers to her. Kim was so moved by their stories, she decided to share them with her followers. The first GoFundMe page Kardashian shared was for an eight-month-old boy named Landon, who reportedly needed a blood transfusion and suffered brain damage after an incident in a bathtub while in a babysitter's care. The page made more than the requested $20,000 goal, but the baby passed away.
This breaks my heart. Please pray for this family. Rest peacefully sweet angel. https://t.co/P6rbaelYZE— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017
The second GoFundMe page Kardashian tweeted out is for a 23-year-old mom and her three-month-old daughter, who were in a serious car accident. The baby died, and the mother, Jackie, is in the ICU, according to the website. Jackie's mother created the page to cover her daughter's medical costs and her granddaughter's funeral costs. The page raised its monetary goal of $10,000.
This too breaks my soul. I'm praying for your family https://t.co/yVBPOlr2Uv— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017
Kardashian's tweets show that you don't have to know someone to support them in their time of grief.
