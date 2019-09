The internet is a weird a place. Just today I saw a woman with a snake stuck IN HER EAR and there were people on my social media feeds who weren’t excited about Beyoncé being pregnant with twins. You’re always just one click away from the strange and unusual on the world wide web. But I’m here to talk about another mystery brought to you by the man whose obsession with the internet may very well be interfering with his actual job of running the country: Donald J. Trump… and his Twitter account, of course. Here are your instructions. Go to http://twitter.com > Search: @realDonaldTrump > Following. With an extremely fleeky follower-to-following ratio, it’s pretty easy to comb through the 41 accounts Trump follows and spot one that sticks out like a sore thumb. A verified account belonging to “biological sisters” Diamond and Silk feels oddly placed among the rest of the profiles — many of which belong to his family, friends, hotel enterprises, and Fox News — that received Twitter nods of the highest honor from Trump. You might recognize Diamond and Silk as the aesthetic outliers at several of Trump’s rallies during his presidential campaign. Two Black women at a Trump rally aren’t exactly needles in a haystack. After being publicly acknowledged by Trump himself while he worked to secure the Republican nomination, the siblings also made several news appearances. No one can deny that two Black women campaigning for Trump at a time where the country is more racially divided than it’s been in decades are media gold. But I’m sure you’re wondering how Diamond and Silk ended up on the radars of Trump and “his America” in the first place. The sisters made a name for themselves as YouTube vloggers. Real names Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, the sisters began uploading videos supporting Trump in July 2015. They became viral sensations among their conservative, pro-Trump peers (“sensation” obviously holds different weight among the far right, because I know beauty bloggers with better numbers than their 75,000 subscribers).