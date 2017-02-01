There is no doubt in my mind that part of the allure of Diamond and Silk is their culturally specific way of expressing themselves. I’m never one to shame Black women for acting like Black women. Neck rolling, exaggerated hand gestures, and animated conversations are all native to Black girls. Even I do it. But when I envisioned the 4% of Black women who voted for Trump, I pictured an Omarosa Manigault, or even chicken-blood covered Azealia Banks, who loves being unpredictable. Not two women who could very well be my aunties twice removed if their hairstyles are any indication — shout out to Silk’s 27-piece. If history is to be believed, Diamond and Silk are a caricature. They’re an on-brand minstrel show for the same Trump supporters who would probably vote not to convict the cops who could very well murder one of their relatives in the streets. For Trump, their implicit performance of tell-it-like-it-is Blackness can be strategically leveraged as self-affirmation. It’s Trump’s painfully awkward way of saying: “See. Real recognize real.” But nothing feels “real” about Diamond and Silk. Hell, those aren’t even their real names. They coordinate their movements when they speak as if they’re rehearsing the choreography for their choir selection. They regurgitate stale alternative facts like no one’s business and are using their platform to sell “Trump Bling Pins.” Bling is what they’re calling them. In 2017. It’s worth noting that Diamond and Silk are the only people of color that Donald Trump follows on Twitter. Their inclusion on his coveted “Following” list reeks of the same tokenism that their appearances at his rallies did. I can’t help but think that we’re being trolled.