Story from Makeup

18 Beauty Buys Guaranteed To Get You Snapped At NYFW

Tiffany Tse
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Victoria Adamson.
During fashion week, the streets of New York turn into one giant catwalk — and getting dolled up and snapped by photographers has become part of the fun. But between the runway shows, after parties, in-store events, presentations, and other celebrations, there’s not much glam time left for those on-the-go. Luckily, the solution is simple.
When you don’t have the luxury of beautifying yourself for hours, the key is to focus on just one or two statement-making trends. To help, we’ve rounded up easy-to-copy looks from the past two seasons — and handpicked the products you need to achieve each one. Want to recreate an on-trend ombré lip? Try a lipstick with built-in dual colors. Interested in an exaggerated, Bardot-inspired ‘do? All you’ll need is a few minutes, the right tool, and some serious panache.
If you’re ready for a street style close-up, keep reading for 18 must haves guaranteed to get you noticed by shutterbugs on every corner.

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series