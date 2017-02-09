18 Beauty Buys Guaranteed To Get You Snapped At NYFW

When you don’t have the luxury of beautifying yourself for hours, the key is to focus on just one or two statement-making trends. To help, we’ve rounded up easy-to-copy looks from the past two seasons — and handpicked the products you need to achieve each one. Want to recreate an on-trend ombré lip? Try a lipstick with built-in dual colors. Interested in an exaggerated, Bardot-inspired ‘do? All you’ll need is a few minutes, the right tool, and some serious panache.