18 Beauty Buys Guaranteed To Get You Snapped At NYFW

During fashion week, the streets of New York turn into one giant catwalk — and getting dolled up and snapped by photographers has become part of the fun. But between the runway shows, after parties, in-store events, presentations, and other celebrations, there’s not much glam time left for those on-the-go. Luckily, the solution is simple.
When you don’t have the luxury of beautifying yourself for hours, the key is to focus on just one or two statement-making trends. To help, we’ve rounded up easy-to-copy looks from the past two seasons — and handpicked the products you need to achieve each one. Want to recreate an on-trend ombré lip? Try a lipstick with built-in dual colors. Interested in an exaggerated, Bardot-inspired ‘do? All you’ll need is a few minutes, the right tool, and some serious panache.
If you’re ready for a street style close-up, keep reading for 18 must haves guaranteed to get you noticed by shutterbugs on every corner.