There’s A Crazy Theory Circulating About Why Kim Kardashian’s Plane Was Searched

This morning upon returning to LAX airport, the Kardashian family was treated to a rude awakening. They were greeted by immigration officials, who reportedly heavily searched the aircraft, according to The Daily Mail. Officials also interviewed those aboard the plane, including Kim, Khloé, Kris, Kourtney, Kylie, and Tyga. So, what brought this on? Though Kim's social media habits typically err on the side of fluff, occasionally between snaps of workouts and tweeting emoji at nearly 50 million followers, she'll slip something in a bit heavier. Last week, during the family's long weekend in Costa Rica, Kim tweeted a table of startling statistics in response to the news of the immigration ban making waves throughout the U.S. The numbers refuted the notion that the biggest threat facing Americans is terrorism.
Lightning, lawnmowers...even falling out of the bed proved more dangerous than "Islamist Jihadist Immigrants." The table stood in contrast to views frequently touted by the Trump administration. Sister Khloé also tweeted her position on the matter, "All of this in the news today breaks my heart." Was the aircraft search a response to the widespread immigration ban? Perhaps. Then again, Kim's tweet which was retweeted nearly 200,000 times, surely didn't help the situation.
