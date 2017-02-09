Your Valentine’s Day Horoscope, Revealed

How kind of Cupid! This February 14, the moon will be in Libra, the sign that basically defines all things Valentines. Is it heating up in here, or is it just us?
While this naturally puts everyone in a couple-y headspace, Mars and Venus will surge through independent Aries. Feelings could run hot and cold in moments. And we're not ruling out some random rubbernecking. Hey, you were only looking!
Whether single or spoken for, we turned to our resident astrologers, the AstroTwins, to find out how your sign can best honor St. Valentine in 2017. Click through to discover what the stars have in store.