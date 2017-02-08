ColourPop’s V-Day Collection Is Here — & It’s Making Our Hearts Race

Last week, ColourPop founder and CEO Laura Nelson blessed the internet with exclusive sneak peeks of the brand's Valentine's Day collection — and makeup fans were abuzz for days. And for good reason, too: The line was packed with pink, heart-shaped packaging and drop-dead lip and eyeshadow shades that were perfect for the love-filled holiday.
But you see, the cosmetics company is full of surprises. Shortly after Nelson dropped the initial bomb, ColourPop took to Snapchat to announce yet another: It would be releasing the entire range a full day early. (Translation: Get your credit cards ready, people.) And the collection is expectedly good. You'll find dreamy eyeshadow duos and gloss kits featuring cutest-ever messages, like "Meant To Be" and "Two To Tango."
But, as with most good things, there's a downside: Due to high demand, some of the products have already sold out. So if you want in on the goods, check out the available offerings ahead, then add to cart now while you can. (Just be forewarned: Once you lay eyes on these bad boys, you're bound to fall head-over-heels in L-O-V-E.)