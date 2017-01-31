“I’m convinced that in North Dakota, in our time of very low unemployment, with the inability to find people who would work in McDonald's, that there probably was a huge amount of labor trafficking, but we’re just not trained to see it, we’re just not trained to investigate it and we’re not trained to prosecute it. That’s really the next step in all this. Don’t think we’re just focused on sex trafficking; we’re also going to be very very focused on labor trafficking as well. It’s slavery, and it was outlawed years ago.”“It’s my job to do the vetting and I have access to the person, to the information [about them]. In this case, it was one factor in our decision-making that there was just an overwhelming response. When you open up a portal and say, 'Give us some advice,' and one nominee gets five or six comments, and this nominee got almost 2,000, that’s something that tells you that there is a huge concern.”“I think it’s important to note that the standard for approval of a nomination of a Supreme Court justice historically has been 60 votes, so it’s really important that we not exaggerate this notion of the filibuster. What I’m saying is, I will not do what the Republicans did with Merrick Garland. I believed at the time that it was was an abrogation of our constitutional responsibility on advise and consent. I believe that this nominee should have a chance to meet senators personally, this nominee should have a chance to go [in front of] the committee and have the American public see. From that, I will make up my decision on whether I’m going to vote for or against them. I believe that the process was broken during the Merrick Garland [nomination], but that is not an excuse for us to take part in expanding or in fact approving of a broken process. We need to have a process where we have a hearing and that we make a decision, and that person comes to a vote.”“No, I know very, very little about them. I look forward to meeting whoever President Trump advances for the Supreme Court.” This interview has been edited and condensed.