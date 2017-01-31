This Is Your Reminder That Rihanna Will Be In Bates Motel This Season

I want to remind you that Rihanna, she of the no-fucks-given attitude and a best-selling line of creepers, is going to be on the upcoming season of Bates Motel. Given her recent public feud with Azealia Banks and that epic Ocean's 8 photo, you may have forgotten this very important detail. But our lady Rihanna (or, as my high school classmate once called her, Rihsus) is headed to the small screen very soon. The new season of Bates Motel premieres on February 20, 2017. And, in the newly dropped trailer for the upcoming season, you can take a peek at her VIP performance. Rihanna will play Psycho's Marion Crane, the woman who met her untimely death in the shower. (You recall the iconic moment — the knife, the shrieking violin, etc.) RiRi herself announced that she would be playing the role in a video this summer. Though Crane is an indelible part of the canon, she's not a well-known character due to her relatively early death in the film. In the upcoming season of Bates Motel, we can expect a more nuanced version of Crane than we met in Hitchkock's original. "We’re taking threads of that story and definitely using them so it’s recognizable, it’s just where we go with it is very different," executive producer Kerry Ehrin told Entertainment Weekly. Rihanna appears in the final moments of the trailer, asking for a room at the Bates Motel. Norman Bates, played by Freddie Highmore, quickly offers her a key. Because when Rihanna asks, you acquiesce. One simply hopes she doesn't immediately hop into the shower. Watch the full trailer, below.
