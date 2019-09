Rihanna is crazy for this one. Or, should we say, Psycho. The Barbadian bombshell will join the cast of A&E’s Bates Motel as the iconic Marion Crane, The Hollywood Reporter reports If you know the name of the character, you’ll know this iconic scene . Crane was played by Janet Leigh in the original, and her inclusion was one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great misdirections. She was a major star at the time, so nobody saw it coming when she was brutally killed just a short while into the movie.Now Rihanna will take on that role, a development announced at Comic-Con."We wanted to thrust the iconic role into a contemporary spotlight and redefine it in a meaningful and exciting new way. We also heard Rihanna was a fan of the show, and we were huge fans of hers, so it was the perfect collision of creativity and fate," executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin said in a statement.We have yet to see if her character will meet the same grisly fate. Watch Rihanna’s announcement video below.