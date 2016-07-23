Rihanna is crazy for this one. Or, should we say, Psycho. The Barbadian bombshell will join the cast of A&E’s Bates Motel as the iconic Marion Crane, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
If you know the name of the character, you’ll know this iconic scene. Crane was played by Janet Leigh in the original, and her inclusion was one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great misdirections. She was a major star at the time, so nobody saw it coming when she was brutally killed just a short while into the movie.
Now Rihanna will take on that role, a development announced at Comic-Con.
"We wanted to thrust the iconic role into a contemporary spotlight and redefine it in a meaningful and exciting new way. We also heard Rihanna was a fan of the show, and we were huge fans of hers, so it was the perfect collision of creativity and fate," executive producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin said in a statement.
We have yet to see if her character will meet the same grisly fate. Watch Rihanna’s announcement video below.
