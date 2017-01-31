Natalie Portman knows that the best part of the party is the food. The Jackie star — whose pregnancy with her second child has a little bit to do with her munchies — sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to talk about her favorite topic.
"I feel like I get a little panicky about food availability,” the Oscar winner told the host. “Like, if I’m going somewhere, I’m like, ‘Will they have something that I will want to eat at that point?’ So before I go anywhere, I’ll have a plate of pancakes or, like, a veggie burger or whatever, just to be prepared.”
Umm, why limit yourself? Pancakes and veggie burgers are the perfect sweet and savory mix.
Though the Oscar winner admitted that there was food at the SAG Awards, she also made sure that she "preemptively ate" so that she "didn't need to eat" at the award show. Now, all I can think of is Portman snacking on a giant plate of chocolate chip pancakes in her white SAG Awards gown.
Let's grab fourth meal sometime, Portman. We clearly have a ton in common.
