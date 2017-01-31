John Legend & Ariana Grande’s Duet Makes This Beauty & The Beast Trailer Even More Epic

It's difficult to follow in the formidable footsteps of Peabo Bryson and Celine Dion. Not as hard as trying to break a spell that's turned your hunky love interest into a hairy beast, but still. So, how did John Legend and Ariana Grande, who have taken on the task of reinventing Bryson and Dion's 1991 "Beauty and the Beast" duet, do? As a certain Gallic candlestick might say, "sensationnel." Legend and Grande's take on the old "tale as old as time" theme can be heard in the just-released final U.S. trailer for Disney's live-action film starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. The expanded trailer also delivers much more detail in terms of plot and character development, from Belle's do-gooder nature to Gaston's vanity. Chip, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, and Lumière get more face time, and there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Luke Evans and Josh Gad dancing on a table. It's all very magical, and the song, as performed by Legend and Grande, is gorgeous. The pressure now shifts to Emma Thompson, who, as the new Mrs. Potts, must actually follow original star Angela Lansbury's lead and sing the song all by herself in the film. What's the teapot version of "break a leg"? Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17. Watch the super-dreamy trailer below.
