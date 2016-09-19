Few Disney songs are as iconic as Beauty and the Beast's titular ballad. In the same way "Let It Go" is never quite the same if Idina Menzel isn't belting it out, the Beauty and the Beast tune is best sung by the original Mrs. Potts, Angela Lansbury.
The Broadway vet took the stage to perform the song this Sunday at New York City's Lincoln Center, Today reports. Lansbury's performance was the grand finale to a 25th-anniversary screening of the animated film. She was accompanied by Alan Menken, who composed the song, along with the entire Beauty and the Beast soundtrack.
The nostalgia-inducing clip should leave fans excited for the live action film coming out this spring. In the 2017 version, the motherly teapot will be played by Emma Thompson, who should be prepared for what being attached to such a beloved Disney property could mean.
"It's never been very far away from me," Lansbury explained to a reporter that evening. "It will be remembered, I think, as one of the great movies that I was involved with." See the live performance below.
