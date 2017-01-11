Are Ariana Grande & John Legend Recording The Beauty & The Beast Theme Song?

Here's what we know: Ariana Grande posted a dark photo of herself in a recording studio to Instagram Tuesday night. She tagged Beauty and the Beast's Instagram, which reposted the picture, along with John Legend. Which leads us to ask: Could the two stars be recording a song together for the movie? E! speculates that it's the theme song "Tale as Old as Time," the iconic Disney duet sung by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson in the original 1991 version. We also know that the film, which comes out March 17, will include songs performed by Emma Watson herself. One teaser features her singing "Something There," and another shows her belting "Belle (Reprise)" on a hill. In addition to the old classics, the movie will include three new songs, according to Cinema Blend. But the only information Grande gave us came in the form of a mysterious square in the caption, so anything is possible. Maybe there is something there that wasn't there before.
