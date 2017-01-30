Kim Kardashian Snapchats Costa Rica Workout With Khloé

Kim Kardashian is back in business and seems to be doing much better after her frightening Paris robbery. In fact, the fam seems to be doing just fine this month, vacationing in Costa Rica. Make no mistake, for Kim and Co., a vacay is no excuse to slack. You better believe a workout or two will be squeezed in between the R & R sessions. In a recent Snapchat video, little sis Khloé pumps it up in the background, while Kim pans the room with her phone."You guys, don't I look so skinny today?!" Kim captioned a Snapchat photo during a morning workout.
Kim's boastful video comes just a few days after telling her followers , "I never Snapchat my workouts and I don't know why. I'm just not Kourtney and Khloé. But I work out but it's like, if I don't Snap it, then it's as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour." Here's hoping she replaces the word "skinny" with "healthy" next time. Because at the end of the day it's good health we should all aspire to.
