Ulta Is Here To Enable Our Eyeshadow Palette Addictions

You can choose from a four-pan version or double down with eight, which will undoubtedly give you the most bang for your buck — especially considering there's a "buy 2, get 2 free" deal attached. That means that if you purchase two Ulta eyeshadow singles at $8.50 a piece, you’ll get two more of your choice for free. As in, zero dollars. The same goes for the palettes, which come free of charge with your shadow purchases. With 36 shades to choose from, the possibilities are endless — and just think of the savings. Ulta is giving us the perfect way to beef up our eyeshadow collections without burning a massive hole in our wallets. We knew they would always have our backs.