Are there any two celebrities more beloved than Meryl Streep and Ryan Gosling? I'm hard pressed to name them. The combination of these two lovely A-listers would be undeniably aww-worthy. Fortunately, the Screen Actors Guild Awards gave us the pairing we never knew we needed. It all started with a boy and his bow-tie. Cameras at the award show snapped a pic of the Florence Foster Jenkins star helping her fellow SAG award-nominee adjust his outfit, leading to arguably the cutest moment of the night. (Sorry, kids from Stranger Things — I know this title typically goes to you guys.) In a world that gets more stressful by the day, it's nice to know that we can still look forward to the simple things. Streep adjusting the internet's boyfriend's tie is just one of them. Please, 2017: more of this.
Advertisement