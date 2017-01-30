When it comes to the cast of American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, we're all about the sweet friendship between Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown. Seriously, they are #BFFgoals. But a moment at the 2017 SAG Awards has us saying "awww!" about another dynamic duo on the show. On Sunday night, Sarah Paulson won Best Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her role as Marcia Clark, the real-life lawyer who led the prosecution against O.J. Simpson. During her speech, she thanked the people she worked with, including co-star Courtney B. Vance. She said that every day on the set, Vance would "come up to each of us in the courtroom" and "give us a little fist bump." When the camera panned to Vance, who was standing throughout her speech, he returned the love in the perfect way: with a fist bump! Vance played Simpson's fiery defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, so the actors had to spar quite a bit on camera. We're happy to hear that in between rolling, the co-stars became the the most adorable buds ever.
Here's Paulson's speech in full. Skip to 0:33 for the fist bump!
