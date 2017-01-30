Actress Viola Davis knows how to keep it real. Not just when she's playing a strong lead character in How To Get Away With Murder or Fences — she's also a bonafide badass IRL. Case in point: her interview tonight with Giuliana Rancic at the SAG Awards. In between discussions about her love of Jacuzzis and prosecco (sometimes simultaneously, because like we said, she's our hero), she spit a truth that many celebrities try and cover up: beauty is pain. That's why you come prepared. When Rancic asked Davis how the red carpet was thus far, she replied, "My feet are okay. I sprayed a little thing on my toe to numb my pain." Then, without any shame or hesitance, she whipped out a teensy white tube. "Still Standing. That's why I'm still standing!"
So, what is this mysterious — and seemingly miraculous — beauty product? Turns out it's exactly as she says; Standing Still is a foot spray loaded with soothing aloe, arnica, tea tree oil, and menthol to comfort painful aches and blisters. And according to our beauty director Cat, the stuff really does work miracles. So there you have it: Viola Davis just gave a tip, without even meaning to, that'll make your heels a hell of a lot more bearable. As if you needed a reason to like her even more.
