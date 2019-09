Actress Viola Davis knows how to keep it real. Not just when she's playing a strong lead character in How To Get Away With Murder or Fences — she's also a bonafide badass IRL. Case in point: her interview tonight with Giuliana Rancic at the SAG Awards . In between discussions about her love of Jacuzzis and prosecco (sometimes simultaneously, because like we said, she's our hero), she spit a truth that many celebrities try and cover up: beauty is pain. That's why you come prepared. When Rancic asked Davis how the red carpet was thus far, she replied, "My feet are okay. I sprayed a little thing on my toe to numb my pain." Then, without any shame or hesitance, she whipped out a teensy white tube. "Still Standing. That's why I'm still standing!"