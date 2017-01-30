The SAG Awards is a time to celebrate some of Hollywood's top performers. However, a certain Big Bang Theory star had more to discuss than just the nominated actors or her favorite fashion looks. Mayim Bialik spoke with Refinery29 about the refugee crisis, a cause close to her heart. Speaking with Refinery29 at the SAG Awards red carpet, Bialik revealed to hosts Emily Curl and Arianna Davis that the ceremony came at an interesting time: "It's been a hard day and a hard month, it's a bit hard to wrap your head around all of this glamor," says the sitcom star of the current travel ban for refugees and citizens of seven majority Muslim countries. Though Bialik may be best known for her role as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler on the CBS comedy, she won't let her position in Hollywood keep her silent. "I'm a child of civil rights activist and a grandchild of refugees... [In] addition to being an actor, I’m a mom and I’m a scientist and I’m a writer and a daughter... I’m allowed to have opinions, too." She adds that Americans will "have four years to assert their rights." Women, in particular, can cause a shift in policies: "We’ve got plenty of opportunities to do that as women, and our unique feminine sensibility will hopefully impact significant change over the next four years." As for her dream role, she joked, "Does President of the United States count?" Watch Refinery29's Facebook Live red carpet show below:
