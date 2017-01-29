For actors, there are a lot of steps involved in making a huge appearance like the SAG Awards red carpet. There’s hair, not falling, makeup, not falling, styling, not falling, etc. I would imagine that it’s a stressful situation made better only by doing it with someone you really, really like. This is exactly how Emily Blunt and her husband John Krasinski are getting through the day leading up to the SAGs. An Emily Blunt fan account on Twitter shared the cutest picture of the couple with their hair and makeup team. Blunt is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her part in The Girl On The Train. And even if she doesn’t take home the award, Krasinski is making sure his wife feels like a winner. He posted the following candid moment of him and his wife with the caption, “So proud of this nominee!” Can you say #CoupleGoals?
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski with the makeup/hair team getting ready for the #SAGawards. pic.twitter.com/M27xvVJtPk— best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) January 29, 2017
