Princess Diana To Get A Memorial Statue, Thanks To Her Sons

Princess Diana is to be commemorated with a statue erected in the public gardens of Kensington Palace, her former home. Her sons, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, announced today that they have commissioned the statue to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother's death. They said in a joint statement, "It has been 20 years since our mother's death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue. Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy." The Princes have assembled a committee to select a sculptor and privately raise funds for the statue, London's Evening Standard reports. The committee's members include Diana's sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and her close friend Julia Samuel, who is one of Prince George's godparents. Diana's sons were 15 and 12 years old when their mother was killed in a car crash in Paris on the 31st of August, 1997. Earlier this month, a charity set up in her honour, The Diana Award, announced a programme of events to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her death. This will include the introduction of a new National Kindness Day in March, recognizing her work raising awareness of HIV/AIDS, leprosy, and landmines.
Advertisement