We may now know Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things, and now we're going to see her move onto the silver screen. She'll be starring in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the sequel to the 2014 Godzilla remake, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is set for release on March 22, 2019. There is no news on her character, which THR says is being kept secret along with plot details. All we know is that it is part of the Kong: Skull Island universe of movies. That King Kong reboot, starring Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston, will hit theaters on March 10, 2017. Not to worry, fans of Stranger Things. Brown will still be back for season two of the series, which has already been filmed. It's expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2017. Brown has also branched out from TV acting to star in Calvin Klein's By Appointment campaign and Sigma's "Find Me" video. At age 12, she's becoming a household name.
