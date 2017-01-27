Paula Patton has shared a laundry list of claims against her ex-husband, singer Robin Thicke as part of a temporary restraining order against Thicke. And today, People reports that a Los Angeles judge approved the request and granted her the restraining order. It will also be applied to their son Julian, 6, and her mother, Joyce Patton. The "Blurred Lines" singer will temporarily be unable to go within 100 yards of any the three of them. So, what happened? According to the court documents, which People quotes, Patton is accusing Thicke of infidelity, drug use, and domestic abuse. The actress, who was married to Thicke from 2005 to 2015, details one specific night with her husband towards the end of their marriage when, she claims, he tried to have sex with a woman in the hotel room next to theirs. Patton says that they were celebrating Valentine's Day at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood in 2013 when she fell asleep after the two "made love." The 41-year-old says she "later learned that after I had fallen asleep, Robin had attempted to have sex with some girl in the second bedroom…When I confronted Robin about this, he admitted to attempting to have sex with the stranger, but stated that he ended up being unable to do so because of the amount of cocaine that he used that evening had caused him to be unable to perform." Meanwhile, Julian, who was only two at the time, was in another room with their nanny. Thicke’s lawyer, Angela Pierce di Donato, responded to Patton's court document allegations and gave People the following response: "Paula never reported any domestic violence until she was in a position of contempt by violating the custody orders. DCFS asked both Paula and Robin to drug test. Robin agreed and submitted to his test, but Paula refused to test. Infidelity has nothing to do with custody. She is attempting to throw anything at him to hurt him, but Robin’s focus is their son." As of now, Patton also has sole legal and physical custody of Julian until February 24, when the next hearing is scheduled.
