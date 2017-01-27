Paula Patton Says Ex-Husband Robin Thicke Abused Her

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's contentious breakup has continued well past their divorce. Recently, Thicke and Patton have recently been in the news due to allegations that Thicke's discipline of the couple's six-year-old son had crossed the line into physical abuse. Those allegations were that Thicke had spanked son Julian too forcefully. Thicke contends that he does spank Julian, but only an appropriate amount. Now, TMZ reports that a judge has concluded that Thicke "has a history of domestic violence." The judge has reportedly issued a temporary restraining order against Thicke, mandating that he stay at least 100 yards away from his wife and son. Thicke's lawyer claims that the Department of Child & Family services has opened an investigation into Patton, also according to TMZ. The most recent conflict apparently stems from an incident around a scheduled custody visit. Thicke found the door locked and pounded on it, trying to gain entry into the home at which he was scheduled to pick up Julian. Now, they're in court.
