We Could Be Seeing Drake Back On The Small Screen Soon

If you're nostalgic for Drake's Degrassi days, you just might have the chance to catch him on TV again within your lifetime. The rapper told the Cal Cast podcast Thursday that he's hoping for more acting roles, Rolling Stone reports. "Acting is another thing that I just can't wait to really dive into," he said. "I think after I release More Life, which is this playlist I'm working on, and finish this tour, I think I'm going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles." Drake's referring to his next release, which is not an album but "a collection of songs that become the soundtrack to your life," he told Complex. It includes the singles "Two Birds, One Stone," "Sneakin,'" and "Fake Love," according to NPR. "I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist," he added on Cal Cast. Once that's done, he shouldn't have much trouble returning to TV. If the loyal fans he gained on Degrassi aren't enough to convince casting directors, his entertaining Saturday Night Live episodes might be. Here's the full interview with Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, where Drake also discusses his secrets to success.
