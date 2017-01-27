Melania Trump Is Eating Diamonds On The Cover Of Vanity Fair Mexico

Melania Trump, en portada de febrero. Un reportaje que desvela cómo fue el pasado de esta intrigante primera dama. https://t.co/WP298EtGug pic.twitter.com/ZUNOvkYaEI— Vanity Fair México (@VanityFairMX) January 26, 2017
Melania Trump graces the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico, but it may give you flashbacks of Maya Rudolph. The February issue of the magazine features the new first lady getting ready to eat a diamond necklace — as if it's spaghetti. The photo isn't new, it was actually originally published in the April 2016 issue of GQ, but it may look familiar for another reason. Trump eating diamonds is also a joke Rudolph made on her variety show Maya & Marty — a month after that GQ went public. In a 2016 sketch called "Melania's Diamonds," Rudolph supposes Trump launches a new business venture of her own: edible diamonds. Her pitch being, "We love diamond but we all ask ourselves, 'Why can I not eat it?' Not anymore you can."
Advertisement
Rudolph then proceeds to chomp down on diamonds like they're Ring Pops. She lets us know all the foods diamonds go great with: Steak, deviled eggs, and lobster tail just being a few suggestions. She even explains how these diamonds are good for you. They'll give you all the energy you need to "stand and wait or sit and wait." While Rudolph's joke is all in good humor, this cover may not be so funny to the Mexican people. It drops just a day after her husband President Donald Trump proposed a 20% tax on all Mexican imports to pay for his wall. It's unclear whether or not this will include edible diamonds.
Advertisement