Did you just stow away your nutcrackers and holiday decorations? Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans is here to give us just a bit of a holiday throwback with her latest post to Instagram. Evans shared a sweet snapshot of her newborn daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, captioned, "My sugar plum." The snoozing bundle of joy is wearing a floral dress and a coordinating black hat, which may have given Evans visions of dancing fairies.
Ensley made another appearance on Instagram just two days after being born. (They start so early!) Her social media debut was a breast-feeding photo posted by Evans the day Ensley was born. Though this is the reality star's first baby with current boyfriend David Eason, Ensley is her third child. Evans also has two sons, Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith — you'll be familiar with the rambunctious kids if you've kept up with Teen Mom 2.
Let the collection of baby girl bows begin! she's so precious and beautiful. I'm so in love with her already! Happy and healthy! ???— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 24, 2017
As for the future with Ensley? You can keep up with the wee tot on the show's current season. With a house full of boys, we're sure Evans is glad to have another girl in the mix — and a reason to stock up on precious little bow headbands.
