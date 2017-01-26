You Won’t Believe How Many Foundation Shades This Brand Has For Women Of Color

For every mass-market cosmetics company that’s made a conscious effort to expand its shade range to cater to a wider variety of skin tones, there are five others that still try to fit everyone into the extremely limited categories of Fair, Light, Medium, and Deep. It’s a frustrating state of affairs, to say the least. And while it’s constantly improving, the options are nowhere near expansive. The only positive is that this gap in the market has encouraged inclusive new indie brands to rise to the occasion — like Koyvoca. The under-the-radar line just launched last year, but it’s already started to build up some well-deserved buzz on social media. It’s no wonder why: In addition to perennial must-haves like radiant highlighters and boldly pigmented lipsticks, Koyvoca offers 21 shades of cream-to-powder foundation specifically tailored to women of color — for just $16. Categorized by warm, cool, and neutral undertones, the collection makes it easier than ever to find your perfect fit.
In addition to all those gorgeous shades of brown, Koyvoca also stocks six shades of Contour Cream, the aforementioned highlighters (which are absolutely stunning, BTW), a range of everyday neutral lip colors formulated to flatter dark skin tones, and more. The best part? Each shade of those 21 shades of foundation has a separate $12 concealer to match. It’s safe to say that this new brand has all of your coverage needs, well, covered.
