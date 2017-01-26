You Won’t Believe How Many Foundation Shades This Brand Has For Women Of Color

21 shades. Available at koyVoca.com. All shades are listed from top to bottom. Top Left: LA, Hampton, Kiri, Beni, Bowie Bottom Left: Nola, Brooklyn, Nairobi, Alexandria, Dalian Top Right: Mali, Savannah, Calabar, Luxor, Santiago, London Bottom Right: Sydney, Tacoma, Temple, Chi, Charlotte

A photo posted by koyVoca (@koyvocacosmetics) on Sep 3, 2016 at 9:40am PDT